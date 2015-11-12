Banana Muffin with Flax Meal

Who says you need an oven to bake muffins? Check out this muffin in a mug that can be ready to go in about two minutes - your microwave is a heck of a time saver! Plus, egg whites and flax meal work overtime to pack this healthy muffin with protein and make it super-filling.

Source: Shape

Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large microwave safe mug stir flax, baking powder, cinnamon and sweetener.

  • Add egg whites, oil or butter, vanilla, banana and one tablespoon of the Greek yogurt.

  • Combine well and cook in microwave for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Let stand for a few minutes.

  • Remove muffin from mug and place on a plate. Top with one tablespoon of yogurt and garnish with three banana slices.

Recipe and photo provided by Lauren Harris-Pincus, R.D.N., founder of Nutrition Starring YOU.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; insoluble fiber 11g; sugars 7g; protein 14g; sodium 558mg.
