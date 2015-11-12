Banana Muffin with Flax Meal
Who says you need an oven to bake muffins? Check out this muffin in a mug that can be ready to go in about two minutes - your microwave is a heck of a time saver! Plus, egg whites and flax meal work overtime to pack this healthy muffin with protein and make it super-filling.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe and photo provided by Lauren Harris-Pincus, R.D.N., founder of Nutrition Starring YOU.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
230 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; insoluble fiber 11g; sugars 7g; protein 14g; sodium 558mg.