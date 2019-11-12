Blood Orange Salad With Crisp Rosemary and Olives

Arrange the orange slices on a platter.
In a small skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat until shimmering, about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to medium, and carefully add the olives and rosemary; the oil might spatter a bit. Cook, stirring, until the rosemary is frizzled but still green and olives are lightly fried, about 1 minute.
Remove from the heat, and pour into a small heatproof bowl. Immediately stir in the vinegar to help slow the cooking.
Stir in the red onion, and pour the dressing over the oranges. Season with flaky sea salt. Top with pomegranate seeds, and serve.
Recipe by Laura Rege.