Blueberry Chia Muffins

Indulge in a deliciously sweet breakfast without worrying about a mid-day sugar crash. By making it at home, you can pick healthy ingredients like blueberries and chia seeds, rather than fake sugars and frozen fruits.

Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F and line a 12-cup standard muffin tin with liners.

  • Spread coconut on a small, rimmed baking sheet and spread pecans on a separate baking sheet.

  • Toasting, tossing once until coconut is brown and pecans are fragrant, 6 to 8 minutes for coconut and 8 to 10 minutes for pecans.

  • Let cool to room temperature.

  • Whisk together flour, oats, chia, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl.

  • Whisk together sour cream, maple syrup, butter, egg, and vanilla in a separate bowl.

  • Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir to combine.

  • Fold in the blueberries, coconut, and pecans.

  • Divide batter between lined cups and bake, rotating the tins halfway, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, 24 to 26 minutes.

  • Let the muffins cool in the pan for 5 minutes before transferring.

Recipe provided by Charlyne Mattox, author of Cooking with Seeds.

240 calories; fat 16g; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 21g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 4g; protein 5g; sodium 260mg.
