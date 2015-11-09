Breakfast Casserole Cups with Sausage and Pepper

The protein from the eggs and sausage will help keep you satisfied all morning long. To speed your morning prep time even more, place frozen casserole cups in the refrigerator the night before to defrost. At breakfast, just heat in the microwave and enjoy!

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick spray.

  • Evenly distribute bread and sausage in each cup; set aside.

  • Combine eggs, half-and-half, and basil to blender; season with salt, hot sauce and black pepper (if desired). Blend for 30 seconds.

  • Pour egg mixture into muffin pan, filling each cup about two-thirds of the way; sprinkle with cheese and bell pepper. Bake for 15 minutes or until eggs are set. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Tips

Recipe provided by Dana Angelo White, author of First Bites: Superfoods for Babies and Toddlers

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; fat 9g; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 6g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 10g; sodium 330mg.
