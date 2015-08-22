Buckwheat Batter

Fear of making crêpes does have some basis in reality. You can ruin them (pretty easily) with two common mistakes: 1. Pan temperature: You need to preheat your pan to medium-high heat, so that a drop of water bounces on the surface. If the pan is too hot, the water will quickly evaporate, and the crêpe will burn. If the pan isn't hot enough, the water will lie flat, and the crêpe will not cook properly. 2. Batter quantity: Add just enough to coat the surface of the pan so it's almost see-through. Too much just makes a pancake.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine water and 2 teaspoons of the oil. Whisk in both flours and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Chef Michael Kalajian offers these tips for crêpe making: 1. Always use a shallow nonstick skillet (or a crêpe pan). Set it over medium-high heat and let it get hot before coating with cooking spray. 2. Use just 3-4 tablespoons of batter for each crêpe and pour it from a small pitcher or glass measuring cup; then tilt pan to coat the bottom evenly. 3. Cook for 1-2 minutes on the first side, until the bottom sets and starts to bubble. Then run a thin knife or spatula under the edges, lift crêpe, and flip over. Cook for 30 seconds, until the bottom is speckled with golden dots.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; fat 2g; carbohydrates 14g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 2g; sodium 146mg; calcium 5mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022