Buckwheat Batter
Fear of making crêpes does have some basis in reality. You can ruin them (pretty easily) with two common mistakes: 1. Pan temperature: You need to preheat your pan to medium-high heat, so that a drop of water bounces on the surface. If the pan is too hot, the water will quickly evaporate, and the crêpe will burn. If the pan isn't hot enough, the water will lie flat, and the crêpe will not cook properly. 2. Batter quantity: Add just enough to coat the surface of the pan so it's almost see-through. Too much just makes a pancake.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
83 calories; fat 2g; carbohydrates 14g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 2g; sodium 146mg; calcium 5mg; iron 1mg.