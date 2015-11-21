Builder's Breakfast Bowl

Don't let the name box you in - this hearty meal would also make a great, quick dinner.

Source: Shape

4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a shallow, flame-proof pan over medium, heat oil. Fry chorizo until oil turns red and it gives off a smoky aroma. Transfer to a small dish and set aside.

  • Add pancetta to the pan and fry until slightly browned. Turn the heat up high and add mushroom slices, then tomatoes and cook on high for 3 to 5 minutes until mushrooms are soft. Reduce heat, add rice, and continue to cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add enough water to cover and salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, add beans and reserved chorizo, and cover tightly. Cook over low heat until rice begins to soften, about 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Crack eggs on top of mixture and then transfer the pan to the oven, uncovered. Cook until eggs are firm and slightly browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Serve warm with ketchup and brown sauce, if desired.

Recipe provided by Nisha Katona, author of Pimp My Rice.

