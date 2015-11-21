Builder's Breakfast Bowl

Don't let the name box you in - this hearty meal would also make a great, quick dinner.
Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a shallow, flame-proof pan over medium, heat oil. Fry chorizo until oil turns red and it gives off a smoky aroma. Transfer to a small dish and set aside.
Add pancetta to the pan and fry until slightly browned. Turn the heat up high and add mushroom slices, then tomatoes and cook on high for 3 to 5 minutes until mushrooms are soft. Reduce heat, add rice, and continue to cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add enough water to cover and salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, add beans and reserved chorizo, and cover tightly. Cook over low heat until rice begins to soften, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Crack eggs on top of mixture and then transfer the pan to the oven, uncovered. Cook until eggs are firm and slightly browned, about 10 minutes.
Serve warm with ketchup and brown sauce, if desired.
Recipe provided by Nisha Katona, author of Pimp My Rice.