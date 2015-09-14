Butternut Squash and Leek Confit Empanadas

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

For the Empanadas:
For the Butternut Squash Filling:
For the Leek Confit Filling:

Directions

To Make the Dough:

  • In a large bowl, stir the flour and salt together with a fork. Add the butter cubes, and with your fingers, rub the butter into the dry ingredients. The mixture will start to look like crumbs. (Try to touch the dough as little as possible.)

  • In a small bowl, beat together the egg, cold water, and vinegar with a fork. Add this to the flour mixture, stirring until just incorporated. Lightly flour your cutting board or countertop, and transfer the dough to the work surface. Knead the dough with heel of your hand until it comes together. Form it into a flat disk and cover with plastic wrap.

  • Chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours. When you are ready to use the dough, roll it out on a floured surface until it is about 1/2-inch thick, and cut it into 6 sections. Roll each section until it is very thin (about 1/8-inch thick), and using a 3-inch round cutter, cut the dough into rounds.

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place a little less than 1 tablespoon of the filling (see directions below) in the middle of each pastry round, and fold the round in half. Seal with a fork, then crimp the edges with your fingers. Arrange the empanadas on a cookie sheet. Combine the egg and 2 tablespoons water in a small bowl, and brush the empanadas with this egg wash. Cut a few slits on top of each. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until browned on top.

To Make the Butternut Squash Filling:

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F. Combine the squash, olive oil, sugar, and salt in a medium mixing bowl and toss to combine. Arrange the squash cubes in an even layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast in the oven until caramelized, 20 to 30 minutes, redistributing the squash once during the cooking process to make sure the pieces brown evenly.

To Make the Leek Confit Filling:

  • In a small lidded saucepan or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium-low heat. Add the cleaned leeks and sauté for 3 to 5 minutes, until translucent. Add 1/4 cup water and the salt, reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are completely soft and taking on an almost jamlike texture. Take the lid off and cook, uncovered, until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 5 more minutes.

Tips

If you don't want the hassle of making empanada dough from scratch, you can easily substitute 2 sheets of puff pastry.

Recipe from In the Small Kitchen by Cara Eisenpress and Phoebe Lapine

Nutritional information is based on 18 servings, and only using the Butternut Squash Filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; fat 7g; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 16g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 3g; sodium 268mg; calcium 22mg; iron 1mg.
