Butternut Squash and Leek Confit Empanadas

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place a little less than 1 tablespoon of the filling (see directions below) in the middle of each pastry round, and fold the round in half. Seal with a fork, then crimp the edges with your fingers. Arrange the empanadas on a cookie sheet. Combine the egg and 2 tablespoons water in a small bowl, and brush the empanadas with this egg wash. Cut a few slits on top of each. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until browned on top.