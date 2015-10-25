Carrot Cake Baked Oatmeal Cups
Naturally sweetened with cinnamon, vanilla, and pineapple, these little cakes are as appropriate for dessert or snack as they are for breakfast. And at less than 150 calories each, you can certainly have two if it's your a.m. meal.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe provided by Brenda of SugarFreeMom.com
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
132 calories; fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 12g; insoluble fiber 2g; protein 3g; sodium 140mg; calcium 54mg; iron 1mg.