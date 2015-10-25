Carrot Cake Baked Oatmeal Cups

Naturally sweetened with cinnamon, vanilla, and pineapple, these little cakes are as appropriate for dessert or snack as they are for breakfast. And at less than 150 calories each, you can certainly have two if it's your a.m. meal.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine oats, oat flour, flaxseed, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, and salt. In another bowl whisk together eggs, oil, and vanilla extract. Slowly combine wet mixture into dry mixture. Fold in carrots and pineapple until combined.

    Advertisement

  • Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray or use cupcake liners. Pour batter evenly into each cup. Bake 15 to 20 minutes until golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Tips

Recipe provided by Brenda of SugarFreeMom.com

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; fat 8g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 12g; insoluble fiber 2g; protein 3g; sodium 140mg; calcium 54mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022