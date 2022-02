Pour the milk into a medium-sized saucepan. Add all the dry seasonings (salt through saffron, if using), and whisk to blend. Place the pan over medium heat. Just before the seasoned milk comes to a boil, lower the heat, and let it simmer for about 5 minutes. Stir in the vanilla (if using) and honey, and whisk until the honey dissolves. Sprinkle in the oats and oat bran, and stir once or twice. Cover the pan, and leave it over low heat for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. When the oatmeal has thickened to your liking, remove from heat. Serve the oatmeal with any of the following toppings, or a combination: raisins, pistachio nuts, chopped almonds, and yogurt.