Chai Tea Scones with Vanilla Glaze

One of the most popular ways to use loose tea leaves is in baking. They can easily be added to most any batter, like in these scones. This recipes is a fantastic way to add flavor and antioxidants to your diet.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

For the scones:
For the glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Boil water in small sauce pan. Remove from heat and add loose-leaf tea. Steep for at least 10 minutes, until cool. Strain.

  • In a food processor, add flour, baking powder, salt, and butter, and pulse to combine (pieces of butter should be no larger than pea-size). Transfer to large bowl.

  • In a medium bowl, combine tea, egg, agave nectar, and vanilla. Mix together. Fold in yogurt and be careful not to over mix. Add wet mixture to the dry and stir to combine.

  • Turn dough onto floured surface and pat into a 1-in thick circle. Cut into 8 wedges. In a small bowl, combine cinnamon and sugar and sprinkle lightly over scones.

  • Bake scones for 10-15 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool on wire rack.

  • While scones are cooling, whisk together milk, confectioners' sugar and vanilla to make glaze. Drizzle over cooled scones.

Tips

Recipe provided by Kara Lydon, R.D., of The Foodie Dietitian.

A blender or a fork can be used instead of a food processor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; fat 9g; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 40g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 23g; protein 6g; sodium 533mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022