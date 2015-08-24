Cherry-Vanilla Breakfast Smoothie
Get your day off to a delicious start with this guilt-free creamy treat.
Source: Shape
Boost Nutrition:
Stir in 1/2 cup silken tofu before blending to add 23 calories, 32 mg calcium, 1 g fat, and 2 g protein. Sprinkle in 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds before blending to add 8 calories, 2 g fat, and 1 g fiber.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
207 calories; fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 40g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 33g; protein 10g; sodium 107mg; calcium 310mg; iron 1mg.