Cherry-Vanilla Breakfast Smoothie

Get your day off to a delicious start with this guilt-free creamy treat.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
15
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a blender and pulse until smooth. Serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Boost Nutrition:

Stir in 1/2 cup silken tofu before blending to add 23 calories, 32 mg calcium, 1 g fat, and 2 g protein. Sprinkle in 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds before blending to add 8 calories, 2 g fat, and 1 g fiber.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 40g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 33g; protein 10g; sodium 107mg; calcium 310mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022