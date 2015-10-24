Chocolate Peanut Butter Monster Smoothie
This drink is like heaven in a glass. Every friend who tested this recipe had to send a text: "Oh my goodness, it tastes like a chocolate peanut butter cup!" Happy, happy, tummies and happy friends. That's what I strive for. Can't wait to receive your tweet or post. Enjoy.
Source: Shape
Recipe courtesy of Candice Kumai.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
148 calories; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 20g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 8g; protein 4g; sodium 129mg; calcium 89mg; iron 1mg.