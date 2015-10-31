"Chorizo" Breakfast Tacos

This is Bittman's favorite vegan breakfast recipe from The VB6 Cookbook. Soft corn tortillas make a perfect vehicle for this tofu "chorizo," which is so good you'll find a lot of other uses for it too. Plus, it's easy to double the batch, making this dish a good choice the next time you host a brunch.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees. Stack tortillas on a large square of foil and wrap loosely.

  • Place oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally until the vegetables soften, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Crumble tofu into the pan with your hands. Cook, stirring and scraping the bottom of skillet occasionally, and adjusting heat as necessary, until tofu browns and crisps as much or as little as you like it, anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. When tofu is almost ready, place tortillas in oven.

  • Add bell pepper to pan, if using. Sprinkle mixture with chili powder; stir, and cook, continuing to scrape any browned bits from bottom of pan until mixture is fragrant, less than a minute. Squeeze juice of 1 lime half over all, garnish with cilantro and scallions, and serve with tortillas and lime quarters.

Tips

For a little more kick without being too fiery, try 1 or 2 poblano chiles instead of the bell pepper.

Substitute 3 cups well-drained cooked or canned black or pinto beans for tofu. (If using canned beans, rinse them before draining.)

Use tempeh instead of tofu. It will be tangier and slightly more dense, closer to the texture of ground meat.

Recipe adapted with permission from The VB6 Cookbook by Mark Bittman

