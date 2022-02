To make the pancakes, in a small bowl dissolve the baking soda in buttermilk; set aside. In a larger bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, and sugar. Add the buttermilk mixture, egg whites, and vanilla. Blend together. Spray the griddle with vegetable-oil cooking spray. Ladle the pancake mixture onto the griddle and cook until the pancakes are light brown on both sides. Serve with boysenberry compote.