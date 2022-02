Peel and trim ends from oranges and grapefruits with a sharp knife. Place a sieve over a medium bowl. Hold an orange over the bowl and, using a paring knife, cut along membrane on both sides of each segment. Free segments and let them fall into the sieve. Repeat with remaining orange and grapefruits. Squeeze membranes over the bowl to extract as much juice as possible, reserving juices. Place citrus segments and fennel in a salad bowl.