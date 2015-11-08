Coconut Cranberry Breakfast Cookies

These wholesome cookies are a great alternative to traditional breakfast muffins. They're sweetened with mashed bananas and honey, and provide plenty of whole grains and healthy fats. To ensure these cookies are indeed gluten-free, purchase rolled oats that have the certified gluten-free stamp.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, mix together: bananas, honey, vanilla, and cinnamon. Add oats, nuts, coconut, and cranberries. Mix with hands and squeeze until oats get sticky and mixture starts to bind. Form into 12 individual balls and flatten on cookie sheet.

  • Bake in oven for 25-30 minutes until golden.

Tips

Recipe and photo provided by Gail Watson, founder of A Healthy Hunger.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; fat 12g; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 21g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 8g; protein 3g; sodium 3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022