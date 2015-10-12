Country Girl Waffle Stacks

Make a stack of these waffles over the weekend, then freeze the leftovers for a grab-and-go breakfast during the week. Browned deli ham satisfies your bacon craving with less calories and fat, and combining maple syrup and low-fat ricotta makes a light spread to replace butter and sugary syrup.

Source: Shape

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 250 degrees. Place a rimmed baking sheet in oven. Place apples in a medium bowl and toss with cinnamon, nutmeg, and 2 tablespoons maple syrup, and set aside.

  • Stir ricotta and remaining 2 tablespoons maple syrup together in a small bowl and set aside.

  • Whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. In a small bowl whisk buttermilk and eggs until combined. Pour liquids into dry ingredients. Stir together to combine.

  • Heat waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions. Spray iron with nonstick cooking spray and add enough batter to fill holes without overflowing once the iron is closed. Cook until browned. Remove waffle from iron and place on the baking sheet in the oven to stay warm while you cook the rest.

  • While you cook waffles, brown ham. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Spray with nonstick cooking spray or add canola oil. Add 3 slices ham so meat lies flat in pan. Cook on both sides until lightly browned, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes total. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining ham.

  • Once all ham is browned, wipe out skillet, spray with nonstick cooking spray (or use 1 teaspoon canola oil), and add apples. Cook over medium heat until warmed through, about 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Once all waffles are cooked, spread each with about 1 tablespoon maple-ricotta spread. Top with 1 slice ham, cover with a few apple slices, and serve.

Tips

Recipe adapted from Pretty Delicious by Candice Kumai, Rodale Books, 2011

Nutrition information based on one waffle per serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; fat 5g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 46g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 20g; protein 15g; sodium 720mg.
