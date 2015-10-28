Dark Chocolate Chia Smoothie

This chocolate chia blend only tastes incredibly indulgent. Feel-good endorphins from dark chocolate and antioxidants from leafy green kale make this sweet sip a smart choice for breakfast, post-workout snack, or even dessert.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

Tips

Recipe adapted from Clean Green Drinks by Candice Kumai, Galvanized Books, 2014

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; fat 4.5g; carbohydrates 22g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 8g; protein 5g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022