Easy Blueberry Coconut Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a quick and easy way to get a fiber boost. If you have a very busy week, prepare oatmeal for several days at a time by placing one serving of pre-measured dry ingredients into a re-sealable container. In the morning, just add the wet ingredients and pop it in the microwave for a healthy breakfast.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Alternative cooking method:
Combine all ingredients in microwave safe bowl and microwave on high for 2 to 3 minutes (will vary depending on your microwave). Stir & voilà! They're ready to be eaten!
Recipe by Brittany Poulson, founder of Your Choice Nutrition by Dietitian Brittany
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
334 calories; fat 12g; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 46g; insoluble fiber 13g; sugars 10g; protein 11g; sodium 5mg.