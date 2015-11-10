Easy Blueberry Coconut Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a quick and easy way to get a fiber boost. If you have a very busy week, prepare oatmeal for several days at a time by placing one serving of pre-measured dry ingredients into a re-sealable container. In the morning, just add the wet ingredients and pop it in the microwave for a healthy breakfast.

1
  • Bring water to a boil in small saucepan on the stove. Add oats, flax meal, chia seeds, coconut, and blueberries to water. Stir to combine.

  • Cook about 3-5 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

  • When done, stir in maple syrup and top with dash of cinnamon. (Sometimes I even add some milk to make it even creamier). Enjoy!

Alternative cooking method:

Combine all ingredients in microwave safe bowl and microwave on high for 2 to 3 minutes (will vary depending on your microwave). Stir & voilà! They're ready to be eaten!

Recipe by Brittany Poulson, founder of Your Choice Nutrition by Dietitian Brittany

Per Serving:
334 calories; fat 12g; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 46g; insoluble fiber 13g; sugars 10g; protein 11g; sodium 5mg.
