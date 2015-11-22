Easy Eggs Baked in Tomatoes

Two foods you probably have in your kitchen at this very moment: a carton of eggs and ripe tomatoes. But before you go and make an omelet, consider this recipe for eggs baked in tomatoes. Ready to see how it's done? Good. You're one step closer to a non-boring breakfast - or dinner, if you're into that sort of thing. What to drink it with: If you're having this for breakfast, pour yourself some coffee. If you're having this for dinner, pour yourself some white wine that'll compliment the tomato-egg combo.