Egg Pizza with Garbanzo Bean Crust

Enjoy a gluten-free breakfast pizza packed with satisfying protein and fiber. The crust and topping take a total of 15 minutes to prepare - who says a healthy breakfast can't be quick and easy?

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a small pan sprayed with cooking spray over medium heat. In a small bowl, stir together garbanzo bean flour, water, garlic powder, salt and pepper until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Pour batter into pan and cook for about 6 minutes. Flip and cook for another 4 minutes (the crust should be very easy to flip - if not, let it cook a couple minutes longer).

  • Remove crust from pan. Spray the pan again and add beaten eggs to the pan. Scramble until set.

  • Spread salsa over crust. Add scrambled eggs, cubed avocado and green onions. Season with salt and pepper and serve!

Tips

Recipe and photo by Alexis Joseph, R.D. and author of the blog Hummusapien

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; fat 17g; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 31g; insoluble fiber 8g; sugars 4g; protein 22g; sodium 650mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022