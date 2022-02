Place the eggs in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, turn off the heat, cover the pot and let it sit on the hot burner for 8 minutes. Remove from stove, drain water and run cold water over eggs. Peel eggs, discarding two of the yolks. Place whole egg and the two whites in a bowl. Mash with a fork. Add the celery, parsley, mustard, almonds and pepper and mix. Eat as is or serve on a piece of flatbread.