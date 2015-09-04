Egg Sandwiches with Pepper Jack and Avocado

These egg sandwiches make quick, easy meals when you want breakfast for dinner. They're incredibly satisfying and perfectly portioned.

Source: Shape

4
  • Toast the English muffins. Layer the bottom of each one with a slice of Pepper Jack cheese.

  • Beat the eggs in a small bowl with the salt and pepper.

  • Melt the butter in a medium frying pan over low heat, and scramble the eggs slowly, scraping up the bottom as clumps begin to form.

  • When the eggs are still very soft but no longer runny, divide them into four parts, each one going on a cheese-lined English muffin. Add a few slices of avocado on top of the English muffin and serve.

Recipe courtesy of Cara Eisenpress and Phoebe Lapine

Nutritional information includes 4 ounces Pepper Jack cheese.

429 calories; fat 25g; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 31g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 2g; protein 22g; sodium 624mg; calcium 359mg; iron 3mg.
