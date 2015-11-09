Eggs and Veggies Concocton

Can't get to the market for fresh spinach? Use whatever you've got in your fridge, like red bell peppers, mushrooms, or cherry tomatoes. This helps minimize food waste in your kitchen, and helps you reap the nutritional benefits veggies have to offer.

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the olive oil in a big skillet and let it heat up. Dice the onion and add it to the oil. Salt the onions and stir, coating the onions with oil. Crack the eggs and whisk them until thoroughly scrambled in a bowl.

  • Wait for the onions to turn translucent; keep them moving in the skillet so they don't stick and burn. Add the scrambled eggs and use a spatula to scrape from the bottom of the pan.

  • Stem and shred the spinach leaves. As the eggs are just starting to lose their runny-ness, add the spinach and mix it in. Let it cook, scraping regularly from the bottom of the pan so nothing burns. Season to taste with more salt, and pepper if desired.

  • Serve with fresh fruit for an extra boost of nutrition.

Tips

Recipe and photo by Lisa Johnson from TrueFoodMovement.com

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; fat 16g; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 7g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 3g; protein 14g.
