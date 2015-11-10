Energy-Boosting Glow, Berry, and Cinnamon Smoothie

This smoothie is jam-packed with nutrients: Blueberries are rich in anti-inflammatory antioxidants that give your skin a radiant boost. Chia seeds are a great source of fiber, omega-3s, and protein, which makes them super nourishing and collagen-building. The almond milk is full of skin-repairing vitamin E, and that burst of cinnamon acts as a wrinkle fighter. Plus, the Beauty Chef's GLOW Inner Beauty Powder includes prebiotics and probiotics, which support and balance digestive health - good skin begins in your gut.