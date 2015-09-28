Eye-Opener Smoothie
This soymilk based energizer created by Susan M. Kleiner, Ph.D., author of Power Eating, 4th edition, gets its kick primarily from the protein. The real benefits come from the (milk) protein which revs metabolism. The little bit of sugar gives your brain the fuel it needs wake up, and the nutmeg acts as a brain booster or stimulant to raise mood and lower anxiety.
Source: Shape
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
191 calories; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 13g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 24g; sodium 198mg; calcium 352mg; iron 1mg.