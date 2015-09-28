Eye-Opener Smoothie

This soymilk based energizer created by Susan M. Kleiner, Ph.D., author of Power Eating, 4th edition, gets its kick primarily from the protein. The real benefits come from the (milk) protein which revs metabolism. The little bit of sugar gives your brain the fuel it needs wake up, and the nutmeg acts as a brain booster or stimulant to raise mood and lower anxiety.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour milk into a microwavable mug and heat on high until hot, approximately 60 seconds. Pour milk over tea bag and brew for 5 to 8 minutes. Cool in refrigerator several hours or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Pour the cool milk into blender and add remaining ingredients. Blend 1 minute until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 13g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 24g; sodium 198mg; calcium 352mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022