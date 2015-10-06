Fall Spiced Homemade Maple Granola

Here's my own healthy take on one of my favorite foods. With the addition of pumpkin and spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger, this granola will become your new pick-me-up in the a.m.

Source: Shape

6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and coat with cooking spray.

  • In a large bowl, mix oats, almonds, pepitas, flaxseed, coconut, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, oil, and sea salt until well combined. Spread oat mixture evenly over prepared baking sheet. Bake for approximately 15 minutes. Stir mixture with a spatula, return to oven, and bake for another 15 minutes until golden brown and crisp.

  • Once granola cools, stir in cranberries and cherries.

Recipe adapted from Cook Yourself Sexy by Candice Kumai, Rodale Books, 2012

404 calories; fat 17g; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 55g; insoluble fiber 9g; sugars 26g; protein 10g; sodium 225mg.
