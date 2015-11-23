Flourless Breakfast Pizza

Pizza for breakfast? Yes, it's possible! These individual fruit pizzas are topped with sunflower seed butter, which adds healthy fat, several B-vitamins, and a nice handful of minerals. The fruit complements these nutrients by adding antioxidants and phytochemicals. It's the perfect combo of ingredients to start off your day healthfully.

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a medium skillet sprayed with cooking spray over medium heat.

  • Whisk together the crust ingredients until smooth.

  • Pour batter into hot pan and cook for 4-6 minutes, or until firm and easy to flip.

  • Flip and cook for another few minutes, or until set.

  • Top with sunflower seed butter, sliced fruit, coconut, and maple syrup.

Tips

Recipe by Alexis Joseph, MS, RD, LD of Hummusapien.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; fat 20g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 45g; insoluble fiber 8g; sugars 27g; protein 12g; sodium 65mg.
