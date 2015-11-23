Flourless Breakfast Pizza
Pizza for breakfast? Yes, it's possible! These individual fruit pizzas are topped with sunflower seed butter, which adds healthy fat, several B-vitamins, and a nice handful of minerals. The fruit complements these nutrients by adding antioxidants and phytochemicals. It's the perfect combo of ingredients to start off your day healthfully.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe by Alexis Joseph, MS, RD, LD of Hummusapien.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
396 calories; fat 20g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 45g; insoluble fiber 8g; sugars 27g; protein 12g; sodium 65mg.