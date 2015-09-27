Fluffy Greek Yogurt Biscuits

Replace buttermilk in the traditional recipe for a delicious biscuit that won't weigh you down. Top with a dollop of vanilla Greek yogurt and sliced strawberries for a healthy dessert or breakfast, or try replacing the lemon zest with fresh rosemary for a savory addition to dinner.

Source: Shape

6
  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar, and lemon zest in a bowl. Add butter and work into flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt and milk. Add to flour and butter mixture. Stir just until dough comes together, then knead, being sure not to over work it. Dough will be slightly sticky when finished.

  • Turn dough out on to a floured surface and press out to 3/4-inch thickness. Cut into rounds (use a circle cutter or a drinking glass), pressing straight down and not twisting. Lay biscuits onto a baking sheet. Brush tops with a little bit of yogurt, then sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until light golden brown.

Recipe courtesy of Michael Symon / Dannon Oikos

338 calories; fat 14g; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 44g; sugars 11g; protein 8g; sodium 644mg; calcium 214mg.
