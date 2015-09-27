Fluffy Greek Yogurt Biscuits
Replace buttermilk in the traditional recipe for a delicious biscuit that won't weigh you down. Top with a dollop of vanilla Greek yogurt and sliced strawberries for a healthy dessert or breakfast, or try replacing the lemon zest with fresh rosemary for a savory addition to dinner.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe courtesy of Michael Symon / Dannon Oikos
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
338 calories; fat 14g; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 44g; sugars 11g; protein 8g; sodium 644mg; calcium 214mg.