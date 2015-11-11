Fresh Fruit Salad with Mint and Honey-Lime Syrup
This recipe is all about the syrup. The citrus flavor of the lime brings out the sweetness of the honey, while the fresh mint adds a mild bite. Bonus: Try getting your hands on local honey to help support small producers. And don't feel bad about the sugar! Honey contains small amounts of nutrients like calcium, potassium, and magnesium.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Note:
Can be made 3 hours ahead of time.
Recipe provided by Christy Wilson, R.D., nutrition consultant, health writer and founder of Christy Wilson Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
70 calories; carbohydrates 17g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 14g; protein 1g.