Fresh Fruit Salad with Mint and Honey-Lime Syrup

This recipe is all about the syrup. The citrus flavor of the lime brings out the sweetness of the honey, while the fresh mint adds a mild bite. Bonus: Try getting your hands on local honey to help support small producers. And don't feel bad about the sugar! Honey contains small amounts of nutrients like calcium, potassium, and magnesium.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

For the syrup:
For the fruit mix:

Directions

  • Whisk lime juice, honey, and mint in a large bowl to blend.

  • Add strawberries, kiwis, and grapes to the bowl and toss gently until fruit is combined and coated with syrup.

  • Let it stand for about 15 minutes to allow flavors to blend.

  • Cover and refrigerate until chilled. Garnish with mint before serving.

Chef's Note:

Can be made 3 hours ahead of time.

Recipe provided by Christy Wilson, R.D., nutrition consultant, health writer and founder of Christy Wilson Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; carbohydrates 17g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 14g; protein 1g.
