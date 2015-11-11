Fruited Yogurt Oat Mini Muffins

This delicious muffin recipe uses a 1:1 ratio of whole wheat flour to all-purpose flour. Plus, it calls for oat bran, which adds even more fiber. To cut calories and fat, some butter is replaced with non-fat plain Greek yogurt. You can't ask for a healthier and more delicious breakfast treat!

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with a rack in the center. Lightly oil 12 of the cups in your mini muffin tin and set aside. (If you choose to use paper wrappers, I recommend spritzing them lightly with cooking/baking spray - clingy little things!)

  • Combine the grapefruit segments and juice, dates, butter, and honey in a small saucepan, and place over high heat. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 3 minutes or until dates are soft. Remove from heat; cool.

  • In the meantime, combine flour, bran, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl; stir well with a whisk. Make a well in the center. Set aside. Whisk together the brown sugar and next 4 ingredients (through egg white) in a small bowl. Pour this mixture into the flour mixture, and stir until just combined. Gently fold in date-grapefruit mixture.

  • With a couple spoons or small ice cream scoop, divide batter evenly among the 12 greased mini muffin cups. For an optional garnish, place a few sunflower seeds on top of each muffin. Bake on the center rack of your oven for 10 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

  • Remove muffins from the tin to a wire rack after they've cooled several minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature. Store completely cooled muffins in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week, or tightly-wrapped in the freezer up to 1 month. To enjoy later: thaw overnight in the refrigerator, or microwave for 10 to 20 seconds until warmed through.

Tips

Recipe by Heather Goesch, R.D.N., of Heather Goesch Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; fat 6g; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 20g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 7g; protein 6g; sodium 221mg.
