Ginger Oatmeal Waffles and Yogurt Whipped Cream

Looking for a gluten-free Fourth of July breakfast? Pick up oats that are labeled gluten-free, and use them in this delicious, savory waffle recipe. (Psst: Many brands of oats are made in a facility where wheat is processed, which means it's possible that gluten got into them. Your best bet is to look for a "certified gluten-free" label.)

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place old-fashioned oats in a blender or food processor, and pulse until the oats are ground into a flour.

    Advertisement

  • Pour oat flour into a medium bowl and mix in almond meal, sugar, ground ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

  • Crack both eggs and separate yolks from egg whites. Place egg whites into a small bowl and the yolks into a large bowl.

  • Using a mixer with a whisk attachment, whisk egg whites until stiff peaks start to form. Set egg whites aside.

  • In a large bowl, mix yolks, milk, olive oil, and vanilla extract together. Mix in flour mixture gradually into bowl. Gradually fold in the whisked egg whites. Let batter set while you preheat the waffle iron and prepare the yogurt cream.

  • While waffle iron is preheating, mix 1 cup Greek yogurt, 4 tablespoons milk, 2 tablespoons honey, and 1 tablespoon cinnamon together. Set aside.

  • Once the waffle iron is ready, spray with natural cooking spray, pour some of the batter into the waffle iron, and close it. Let the waffles cook for several minutes or until they get a nice golden color.

  • Serve the waffles with 1/4 cup of the yogurt cream and 1/3 cup mixed berries.

Tips

Recipe by Lisa Lin of Healthy Nibbles & Bits.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
510 calories; fat 22g; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 61g; insoluble fiber 9g; sugars 27g; protein 22g; sodium 625mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022