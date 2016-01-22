Grain-Free Pancakes With Orange Vanilla Whipped Cream

To make the whipped cream, refrigerate the coconut milk overnight, along with a metal bowl and the beaters from a hand mixer (or the whip attachment for a stand mixer)--you want everything very cold.
Open the can of coconut milk carefully, making sure not to shake it. You do not want the cream to mix back together with the coconut water. Scoop out the top, creamy layer of coconut milk, which should be separated from the watery part, and transfer it to the chilled bowl. It should be very thick, almost solid. Save the coconut water to add to smoothies or juices.
Using a hand or a stand mixer, beat the coconut cream until firm peaks form, about 3 minutes. Add the orange zest, sugar, vanilla, and salt to the cream, and beat again.
To make the pancakes, grind the chia seeds in a coffee grinder. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the ground chia seeds, coconut flour, almond flour, arrowroot, salt, and baking soda.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, coconut nectar, and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix well. Allow batter to rest for about 5 minutes.
6. Heat a griddle over medium-low heat. Melt a little coconut oil on it and pour out a 1/4 cup batter per pancake, being careful not to overcrowd them. Cook on one side for 2 to 3 minutes, until the pancakes hold relatively firm when you try to lift them up with a spatula. Flip them over and cook until golden brown and well cooked inside, about 2 minutes more. Re-oil the griddle as necessary and keep the pancakes warm in the oven by covering them with a dish towel.
Serve immediately with fresh fruit and whipped coconut cream.