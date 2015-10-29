Green Citrus Smoothie

This light and frothy drink takes on the consistency of juice without losing beneficial fiber from the fruits and veggies. You'll also get a dose of antioxidants from spinach and grapes, vitamin C from citrus, digestive aid from ginger, and metabolism-boosting benefits from cayenne pepper. All combined, these clean, green ingredients make one delicious treat.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

Tips

Recipe provided by GiadaWeekly.com

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; carbohydrates 45g; insoluble fiber 7g; sugars 31g; protein 3g; sodium 88mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022