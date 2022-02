Coat a medium non-stick skillet with a thin layer of olive oil, and sauté the onions over a medium flame, stirring very infrequently. Once they soften and begin to brown on each side, return the flame to low and allow to slowly caramelize. During this time, it is important to make sure the onions are spread as evenly as possible across the pan. Slowly crisp the onions for about 20 minutes. Every few minutes, scrape the bottom and redistribute the onions so each gains the maximum amount of surface area. The onions will sweeten by condensing in their own juices. If you stir too often, the onions will turn to mush.