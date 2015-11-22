Green Tea Mango-Apple Smoothie
Green tea is made when the leaves are steamed and dried, not fermented like in black tea. Green tea isn't as popular as black, though, and accounts for just about 20 percent of all tea consumed. But studies have found that drinking green tea can help reduce the risk of certain diseases like cancer, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe provided by Amber Ketchum of Homemade Nutrition.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
135 calories; fat 1g; carbohydrates 34g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 24g; protein 2g; sodium 25mg.