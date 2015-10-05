Healthier Latkes

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Pick squash with a fork, cut in half, and remove strings and seeds. Wrap cut side of each half in foil and lay cut-side-down on a baking sheet with enough water to cover the surface of the baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes or until fork-tender. (Skin will start to bubble a bit when it is totally done.) Remove from the oven and allow to sit until cool enough to handle.