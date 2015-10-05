Healthier Latkes

Using spaghetti squash slashes the carbs in latkes but maintains the texture you crave. While this recipe has a Mexican spin, you can easily swap out the chiles and chipotles for other herbs and spices. Don't forget to serve with your favorite condiments.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Pick squash with a fork, cut in half, and remove strings and seeds. Wrap cut side of each half in foil and lay cut-side-down on a baking sheet with enough water to cover the surface of the baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes or until fork-tender. (Skin will start to bubble a bit when it is totally done.) Remove from the oven and allow to sit until cool enough to handle.

    Advertisement

  • Using a fork, comb through open sides of squash from top to bottom, creating noodles. Place noodles in a bowl and mix in egg, flour, chiles, chipotle pepper, salt, and pepper. (Mixture should hold together well, but drain in a colander if watery.)

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Spoon heaping tablespoons of latke mixture into pan and gently flatten to approximately 3 inches in diameter. Fry until lightly browned, about 4 minutes per side.

  • Remove cooked latkes to a foil-lined baking sheet and keep warm in a 200-degree oven until ready to serve.

Tips

To reheat later, use an oven or toaster oven, as a microwave will not keep latkes crisp.

Recipe provided by Jules Shepherd of JulesGlutenFree.com

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 33g; insoluble fiber 6g; protein 5g; sodium 412mg; calcium 101mg; iron 2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022