Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 12-inch muffin baking tin with paper cupcake liners (or spray lightly with cooking spray). In a large mixing bowl, sift together both flours, baking powder, and poppy seeds. In another mixing bowl, whisk together brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, yogurt, oil, orange zest, and orange-juice concentrate. Using a rubber spatula, fold the wet ingredients into the dry, just enough to combine. The batter will be very thick. Divide the batter among the muffin cups with a tablespoon, filling each about two-thirds.