Cream butter and sugar together. Add egg yolks and mix. Add rum and mix. Mix all dry ingredients in a separate bowl and add to wet mixture. Line pan with chopped walnuts, pour batter in over walnuts and bake at 350 degrees in donut pans for 12-15 min or until golden. For topping, simmer all ingredients for 10-15 min until it thickens and the sugar and rum burn off. Poke small holes in the donuts with a fork after they've cooled and pour topping over and enjoy!! The donuts can also be made in an angel food cake pan and baked for 45 min.