Spread batter into the prepared pan, evening it out as much as possible with a rubber spatula. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until lightly browned and firm to the touch in the center. Cool for 10 minutes on a wire rack before inverting onto a cutting board. Using a sharp serrated knife, cut into quarters, then cut each quarter into three bars. These keep for several days, stored in an airtight container.