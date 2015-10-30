Homemade Mason Jar Granola Parfaits

These simple, fresh parfaits will keep you energized and satisfied all morning long. Making your own homemade granola is so easy and allows you to control the amount of added sugar. Plus this recipe is highly adaptable depending on what kind of fruit is in season or in your fridge.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

For granola:
For parfaits:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Thoroughly mix all granola ingredients in a large bowl. Spread evenly on a large, parchment-lined sheet pan. Bake 30 to 40 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Check after 30 minutes. If granola isn't golden brown, stir again and bake for 10 more minutes. Cool and store in an airtight container.

  • To assemble parfaits, layer yogurt, honey, fruit, and granola in mason jars. Repeat each layer. Tightly screw on lids and store in refrigerator overnight.

Tips

Recipe adapted from Endless Appetite

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
390 calories; fat 8.5g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 60g; insoluble fiber 6g; protein 23g; sodium 122mg; calcium 227mg; iron 2mg.
