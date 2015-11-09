Indian Shakshuka with Green Chutney

A traditional Middle Eastern dish of eggs poached in tomato sauce gets an Indian spin with coconut milk, ginger, and spices. This version of shakshuka with green chutney is perfect for breakfast, brunch, or dinner!

Source: Shape

Servings:
6
Ingredients

For Green Chutney:

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook 15 minutes until tender. Drain and set aside to cool. When cool enough to handle, cut the potatoes in half.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • Heat olive oil in an oven-safe, large-sided skillet on medium high heat. Add onion and peppers and sauté until tender and lightly golden, about 10 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, and spices. Season with salt and pepper. Cook 1 minute until fragrant. Add tomatoes, boiled potatoes, and coconut milk. Simmer 10 minutes. Season with salt.

  • Make 6 wells in the tomato sauce and crack an egg into each. Place skillet in the oven and bake 15-18 minutes until whites are set and yolks are still runny. Dollop with green chutney and serve with naan.

For the green chutney:

  • Blend all ingredients in a food processor until they form a pesto-like sauce. Season to taste with salt.

Recipe and provided by Rachael Hartley, R.D. and blogger at Avocado A Day Nutrition

Per Serving:
279 calories; fat 13g; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 33g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 11g; protein 10g; sodium 87mg.
