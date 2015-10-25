Leek and Mushroom Quiche

Heat a skillet over medium heat, lightly drizzle with olive oil, and saute garlic and leeks 2 to 3 minutes until tender. Season with salt to taste, transfer to a dish, and set aside. Saute mushrooms about 5 minutes until browned. Drain any water and set aside. Saute spinach 2 to 3 minutes until just wilted and set aside until cool enough to handle. Squeeze out any water and coarsely chop.