Leek and Mushroom Quiche

Tofu makes an impressive egg-like consistency for vegan-friendly quiche and frittatas. Mild leeks, earthy mushrooms, and slightly sweet spinach in every bite keep it light so you don't feel weighed down after your meal, as can happen with some egg dishes.

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cook piecrust according to package directions. Drain tofu on paper towel-lined plate.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat, lightly drizzle with olive oil, and saute garlic and leeks 2 to 3 minutes until tender. Season with salt to taste, transfer to a dish, and set aside. Saute mushrooms about 5 minutes until browned. Drain any water and set aside. Saute spinach 2 to 3 minutes until just wilted and set aside until cool enough to handle. Squeeze out any water and coarsely chop.

  • In a food processor or blender, combine tofu, soy milk, salt and pepper to taste, nutmeg, thyme, parsley, and nutritional yeast. Process until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl, add vegetables, and mix well. Scoop mixture into piecrust and spread evenly. Bake for 35 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Tips

Recipe provided by Sandy of ChowVegan.com

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; fat 12g; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 17g; insoluble fiber 2g; protein 8g; sodium 158mg; calcium 96mg; iron 2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022