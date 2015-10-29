Linguine and Prosciutto Frittatas
Here's a creative way to use leftover linguine: Add it to a frittata mixture for a delicious brunch dish that will surprise and delight your guests. You can also keep these individual-sized servings in the fridge for a quick, kid-friendly snack at any time of day.
Source: Shape
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Recipe provided by GiadaWeekly.com
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
569 calories; fat 36g; carbohydrates 33g; insoluble fiber 1.5g; protein 31.5g; sodium 1516mg.