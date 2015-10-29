Linguine and Prosciutto Frittatas

Here's a creative way to use leftover linguine: Add it to a frittata mixture for a delicious brunch dish that will surprise and delight your guests. You can also keep these individual-sized servings in the fridge for a quick, kid-friendly snack at any time of day.

Source: Shape

6
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes until tender but still firm to the bite. Drain in a colander and use kitchen shears to cut into smaller pieces.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray. In a blender, combine eggs, milk, cream, and mascarpone. Blend until well combined. Transfer mixture to a large bowl and add cut pasta, prosciutto, mozzarella, Asiago, parsley, garlic, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Stir until combined.

  • Fill each muffin cup with about 1/3 cup mixture; both pasta and liquid should fill cup almost to the top. Bake until firm and cooked through, about 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool for 3 minutes before removing from tin.

Recipe provided by GiadaWeekly.com

569 calories; fat 36g; carbohydrates 33g; insoluble fiber 1.5g; protein 31.5g; sodium 1516mg.
