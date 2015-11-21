Low-FODMAP Quiche with a Twist

This protein-packed quiche is light and easy to digest - it's low-FODMAP and completely gluten-free. But even though it's suitable for multiple food intolerances, it doesn't skimp on nutrients or flavor, making it a surefire way to wow both you and any finicky guests.

Source: Shape

3
3
Ingredients

For the crust:
For the quiche:

Directions

  • To make crust, combine flour and salt in a food processor or mixing bowl.

  • Add the coconut oil and mix until mixture resembles fine meal.

  • Add 1 egg and ice water, then continue to mix until well combined and dough holds together when squeezed, it should be about 1 minute.

  • If necessary add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time.

  • Wrap the dough in cling wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Once dough is chilled, take out and roll into 1/4 inch.

  • Line casserole dish with parchment paper, and transfer pastry to casserole dish.

  • Cook for 30 minutes at 425°F until crust starts to turn golden brown.

  • Remove and let cool slightly.

  • Layer vegetables in a spiral until you get to the center, being careful not to pack too tightly.

  • Whisk together eggs and tamari and slowly pour the mixture over the veggies.

  • Season with pepper and cook for 30–45 minutes at 325°F, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Tips

This recipe was provided by Kate Male for Further Food.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 48g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 3g; protein 15g; sodium 1053mg.
