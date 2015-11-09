Low-Sugar Berry Smoothie

If you're watching your carbs or trying to cut back on your sugar intake - even natural sugars - grab your blender and whip up this subtly sweet and creamy smoothie. Made with low-sugar smoothie ingredients - including spinach, low-in-sugar strawberries, and raw cashews - you won't believe this recipe is under 10 grams of sugar. And with 6.1 grams of fiber and 22.3 grams of protein, you can even feel good sipping on this smoothie if you're trying to lose weight.

1
  • Blend all the ingredients together and enjoy.

Recipe courtesy of Jenny Sugar for POPSUGAR Fitness

303 calories; fat 14.5g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 25.7g; insoluble fiber 6.1g; sugars 9.5g; protein 22.3g; sodium 588mg.
