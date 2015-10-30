Make-Ahead Fruit and Yogurt Breakfast Parfaits

With layers of creamy yogurt, chewy oats, and sweet berries, these parfaits are a fresh, filling and fun way to start your day. Make a few at a time for a week's worth of quick, tasty breakfasts - they're a snap to assemble in advance and will keep for several days in the fridge.

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl, combine yogurt, oats, chia seeds, and milk, and stir to combine. Layer half in a wide-mouth mason jar or container. Add 1/2 cup fruit. Top with remaining yogurt mixture and berries. Refrigerate overnight or up to 3 days.

Tips

Recipe provided by Kristin of Iowa Girl Eats

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 45g; insoluble fiber 8g; protein 21g; calcium 230mg; iron 2mg.
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 02/27/2022