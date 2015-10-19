Maple Chicken and Waffles

You won't find a more classic comfort food than this: Warm, tender, brittle-around-the-edges waffles are topped with deliciously crisp baked chicken and finished with a drizzle of real maple syrup. Plus it's a healthier choice than other comfort favorites.

Source: Shape

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

For chicken:
For waffles:

Directions

  • To make chicken, whisk buttermilk and 1/4 cup maple syrup together in a medium bowl. Add chicken and turn to coat. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to overnight.

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat foil with nonstick cooking spray.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together panko, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Remove chicken from marinade, letting excess drip back into bowl. Place chicken breasts in breadcrumbs and turn until each side is evenly covered. Place chicken on prepared baking sheet and bake until coating is golden and crispy and chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven and slice crosswise into thin strips. Reduce oven temperature to 250 degrees.

  • While chicken bakes, make waffles. Whisk flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a large bowl. In a medium bowl, whisk buttermilk and eggs together until combined. Add to flour mixture and stir until just combined.

  • Heat waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Add enough batter to fill holes without overflowing when closed. Cook until browned. Remove each waffle and place on a baking sheet in the oven to stay warm while you cook remaining waffles.

  • To serve, place 2 chicken strips criss-crossed over each waffle and drizzle with remaining 1/3 cup maple syrup.

Tips

Recipe adapted from Pretty Delicious by Candice Kumai, Rodale Books, 2011

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 39g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 13g; protein 43g; sodium 642mg.
