Millet-Quinoa-Cashew Kugel with Apple-Balsamic Drizzle

Source: Shape

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350° F (325º F if you are using a glass baking dish). Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.

  • Combine quinoa and millet in a fine-mesh strainer and rinse several times under running water. Shake strainer to remove excess water and transfer grains to a large saucepan. Add water and set pan over high heat. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to low and simmer 20 minutes, until grains are tender, adding more water as necessary to prevent sticking.

  • Transfer cooked quinoa and millet mixture to a large bowl, add salt and fluff with a fork. Add to the bowl beaten eggs, minced scallions and toasted, chopped cashews; then mix well. Spoon mixture into prepared baking dish and level the top with the back of a spoon. Bake 35-40 minutes, until the top is golden and slightly crisp.

  • Meanwhile, to make the Apple-Balsamic Drizzle, combine apple juice concentrate and vinegar in a shallow, wide saucepan. Set pan over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, 30-35 minutes, until mixture is reduced by slightly more than half (making about 1 cup). Remove from heat and cool slightly.

  • When ready to serve, cut kugel into 8 squares and spoon Apple-Balsamic Drizzle over top.

Tips

Toast cashews by heating in a small skillet over medium heat until golden, shaking the pan frequently for about 3-5 minutes.

The kugel and sauce can be served warm or at room temperature. The apple-balsamic sauce will keep for over a week, in a covered container, without refrigeration. If it stiffens, microwave for 10-20 seconds before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 63g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 25g; protein 12g; sodium 344mg; calcium 53mg; iron 4mg.
