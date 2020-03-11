Mona Mia

Source: Shape

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Advertisement

Ingredients

Honey Syrup

Directions

  • In a champagne flute, stir together 2 dashes aromatic bitters, 1/2 ounce honey syrup (recipe below), 1/2 ounce fresh pink grapefruit juice, and 4 ounces chilled sparkling wine, like cava. Garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit.

    Advertisement
Honey Syrup

  • Place equal amounts of honey and water in a saucepan, and bring to a boil, stirring until the honey dissolves. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature before using. Store syrup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Tips

Recipe by Dan Oskey, a cofounder of Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com 05/16/2022