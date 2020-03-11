In a champagne flute, stir together 2 dashes aromatic bitters, 1/2 ounce honey syrup (recipe below), 1/2 ounce fresh pink grapefruit juice, and 4 ounces chilled sparkling wine, like cava. Garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit.
Place equal amounts of honey and water in a saucepan, and bring to a boil, stirring until the honey dissolves. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature before using. Store syrup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Recipe by Dan Oskey, a cofounder of Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis.